The identity and location of the Volusia County victims of COVID-19 remain under wraps, at least for now.
“The [Florida] Department of Health has determined that only the county would be shared with the public,” Volusia County Health Department Administrator Patricia Boswell told the Roundtable of Volusia County Elected Officials on March 9. “It really does protect the confidentiality [of the person infected].”
Thus far, the only details of the individual coronavirus victims are that one is a 60-year-old woman, while the other is a 66-year-old woman.
Where exactly in Volusia County the women reside is not known, nor is whether they live in East Volusia or West Volusia.
Boswell spoke publicly at the midday gathering of the county’s local leadership cadre at Daytona Beach International Airport, after having briefed top officials of the county and municipal governments earlier behind closed doors.
Thus far, Volusia County Emergency Management Director Jim Judge said the prime symptoms of the disease appear to be “a high fever and a cough,” especially affecting those who have traveled outside the United States.
Difficulty breathing is another symptom of the virus, according to the Department of Health. The virus spreads mainly through droplets dispersed when an infected person coughs or sneezes.
Similar symptoms can be caused by other common illnesses, like the flu.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, for most people the immediate risk of being exposed to the virus that causes COVID-19 is thought to be low.
Health care workers, people who have traveled to places with a high concentration of COVID-19 infections, and those caring for an infected person are at higher risk.
“We’re learning more and more about the spread of this disease,” Boswell said. “We know that 80 percent of the people may be exposed to this and not show any symptoms,” Boswell said.
At this writing, Florida has 15 known or possible cases of coronavirus. The revelation of patients in Volusia County came Sunday and Monday.
Broward County has the highest number of the state’s patient total, with four people showing symptoms of the illness, according to data released by the Florida Department of Health.
While the figures on the extent of the spread of COVID-19 and its death toll change hourly, the advice on how to counter the spread of the disease remains the same: the need for frequent hand-washing. Hand sanitizers also work, but only if the alcohol content is still active.
“Hand sanitizer — it does expire after about three years,” Judge said.
Other timely advice includes staying home from work if one becomes sick or shows symptoms of cold or flu, or what may be the coronavirus.
Judge said he is involved in conference calls with public-health and other emergency-management authorities on a daily basis, as the epidemic morphs.