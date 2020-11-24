With the holidays here, there’s an immediate need for new workers to help staff Goodwill Industries of Central Florida's stores and warehouses. Goodwill isn’t just seeking holiday help — it has dozens of job vacancies it is looking to fill permanently.
The organization is hosting a virtual hiring event on Monday, Nov. 30, for anyone interested in working at one of its Volusia County locations.
Interested candidates are asked to register online and upload their resumes prior to Monday. Applicants should complete an online application at goodwillcfl.org/services/work-for-goodwill prior to a scheduled interview for faster service.
Interviews will be held between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Nov. 30.