Gamma Tau Chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa turns 50 years old Dec. 5. Ruth Ryon, who died recently, along with Marcie Rohlings and Nana Hilsenbeck, are charter members of Florida Gamma Tau.
Alpha Delta Kappa was founded in 1947 by four visionary women educators — Agnes Shipman Robertson, Marie Neal, Marion Southall and Hattie Poppino. The women saw the need for an organization to promote close professional and personal ties among women educators.
Today, Florida Gamma Tau is one of 73 chapters in Florida, with more than 1,000 chapters internationally.
More than 28,000 members of Alpha Delta Kappa combine their time and energy to enrich the lives of others through community-based projects.
To be eligible for membership, a woman must be employed full time in the education profession; be certified in teaching, administration or some specialized field of education; and be recommended and approved by the Chapter. A retired educator is welcomed if she continues to demonstrate a genuine interest and active involvement in the current educational process.
Florida Gamma Tau meets at 4:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of the month September-May. To become part of a larger educational community, email Membership Chair Nina North at nina_andrew2006@yahoo.com.