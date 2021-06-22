On June 3, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8093 Auxiliary officers present AdventHealth Fish Memorial nurse managers with a plaque and two large baskets filled with snacks and candy to honor “Frontline Heroes.” Ce Bennett, Auxiliary president of the DeBary post, shared the post’s gratitude to the hospital in Orange City, and to all health care workers during this trying time in our community.
From left are Elaine Beck, the post’s hospital chair; Jeanne Laurine, the post’s Department of Florida historian/media chair; nurse managers Marnie Harris, Kathryn Lee, Sara Cianciarulo, Jennifer Oaterson, Julie Vaught and Prosha Kimbro; Bennett, Auxiliary president; and Karen Corr, the post’s secretary