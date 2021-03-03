Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced changes to COVID-19 vaccine eligibility this week, and those changes are now reflected in the state vaccine preregistration system, per Volusia County officials.
While the minimum age for the general public is still 65 to receive vaccinations, K-12 school employees — teachers and non-teachers — age 50 and older are now included in the vaccine rollout, as well as sworn law-enforcement officers and firefighters age 50 and older.
This change will introduce plenty more Volusians into the vaccination pool — according to Volusia County Schools spokeswoman Kelly Schulz, the school district has some 4,000 employees age 50 and older.
Vaccination clinics are still occurring regularly at the Volusia County Fairgrounds, 3150 E. New York Ave., and appointments are doled out using the State of Florida’s vaccine preregistration system, Sharecare.
To preregister for an appointment, visit myvaccine.fl.gov. Individuals who register for an appointment will be added to a queue and receive a phone call from Sharecare when it is their turn to schedule an appointment.
In the coming month, Floridians could see more changes to vaccine accessibility. In a recent press conference, DeSantis told members of the press that the minimum age for vaccine eligibility is likely to drop this month.
Even as vaccines become more accessible, the Volusia County Department of Health still encourages following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, including masking up and social distancing.
For more information on registering for COVID-19 vaccination appointments in Volusia County, be sure to read our regularly updated COVID-19 Q&A.
