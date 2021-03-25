The COVID-19 vaccine will be widely available to all Floridians ages 18 and up starting April 5.
In a video announcement this morning, March 25, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced the next big steps for Florida’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution.
Starting Monday, March 29, the minimum eligibility age for vaccination will be reduced from 50 to 40. All Floridians ages 40 and up will be able to register for COVID-19 shots at pharmacies and through the state-wide Sharecare system HERE.
Beginning April 5, the vaccine will be widely available to any Floridian over the age of 18.
“We’ve made great progress, and I look forward to continuing to work hard to make sure everyone in Florida who wants a shot can get a shot,” DeSantis said in a video announcement. "No mandate, but access for all."
For more information about participating pharmacies and COVID-19 vaccines, visit our COVID-19 Q&A.