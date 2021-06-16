Commission appointed five members to the newly formed Public Mural Art Committee June 7: DeLandites and artists Bobbi Baugh, Mary Swiderski, John Wilton, Mike Orr and Anslee Holland.
Baugh, Swiderski and Wilton will begin four-year terms on the committee, while Orr and Holland begin two-year terms.
There were seven applications for the five seats, more applications, according to DeLand Mayor Bob Apgar, than city committees typically receive.
Not appointed to the committee were applicants Erica Group, creator of DeLand’s famous #DeLandWings mural, and Museum of Art - DeLand Executive Director Pattie Pardee.
“In this day and age, it's unusual for us to have committee appointments that are as oversubscribed as this one was, and so we do appreciate everyone’s interest,” Apgar said. “Those that do not get appointed, please consider other city boards and activities that you may want to become involved in.”
The DeLand Mural Committee will meet as-needed to evaluate designs and plans for murals planned around the city. The committee’s role will be to decide whether a mural’s design fits the character of the city, as well as to determine whether the plans for materials and maintenance are adequate, and generally whether mural proposals are up to snuff.
Meet the DeLand Public Mural Art Committee
Bobbi Baugh
Bobbi Baugh is a self-employed visual artist who works from her home studio in DeLand. She creates textile collages and art quilts, after retiring in 2015 from a career in commercial printing and stationery design.
Baugh has lived in DeLand since coming to Stetson University as a freshman student in 1972. She enjoys community involvement, including volunteering with the Fall Festival of the Arts in DeLand and the DeLand Breakfast Rotary, and in the classroom at Starke Elementary School.
The texture of fabric and stitching that you see in Baugh’s artwork samples may look familiar to DeLand residents. Several of Bobbi’s quilted artworks are depicted on electric utility boxes in Downtown DeLand, including additional images of birds at the corner of Woodland Boulevard and New York Avenue.
Asked why she applied to the Public Mural Art Committee, Baugh said she loves the art around DeLand and believes she can contribute as a decision-maker for the community.
Baugh will serve a four-year term in Seat 1.
Mike Orr
DeLand artist and sign painter Mike Orr is a second-generation DeLand native and a fifth-generation Volusia County native — he grew up across the street from DeLand Mayor Bob Apgar.
Orr’s father, a firefighter, operated a sign shop in his off-duty hours. Growing up, Orr found a love for sign-making while helping his dad.
After graduating from college, Orr began to take a renewed interest in signs and the styles of other sign painters.
From there, he decided to pursue a career in the business.
Forty-seven years later, Orr is still designing signs.
He’s owned his own sign shop, worked for others around Volusia County, and has been involved painting and designing more signs — and one of his specialties, gym-floor graphics — than he can count.
While he has never painted any murals in the Downtown DeLand area, he’s certain that he has painted more wall graphics than anyone else in the history of DeLand.
Orr summed up his feelings about his hometown with a line from one of his favorite poets, Willie Nelson: “I didn’t come here, and I ain’t leavin.’”
Orr will serve a two-year term in Seat 2.
Mary Swiderski
Mary Swiderski is, in her own words, “Not a typical artist.”
While she would argue it is because she has less talent than her peers on the Mural Committee, the difference is really in her medium.
Rather than paintings or sculptures, Swiderski uses all types of materials to create everything from dartboards to old furniture.
A longtime DeLand resident, Swiderski, a former member of the DeLand City Commission, was involved with the original Mural Committee through the MainStreet DeLand Association in the 1990s. That committee was responsible for a number of well-known installations around DeLand, including the mural at Pioneer Park on Rich Avenue.
Now, she’s excited to contribute again to DeLand’s public arts.
Swiderski has watched the public interest in public art grow over time, and she believes it adds to what makes the city of DeLand one-of-a-kind.
“That’s what we’re about. DeLand was created around being unique,” Swiderski said. “We are a unique city.”
Swiderski will serve a four-year term in Seat 3.
Anslee Holland
Anslee Holland is the owner of Holidaze Stained Glass Studio at 316 N. Florida Ave. in DeLand. In 2015, she moved to DeLand from Atlanta, where she grew up.
Holland fell in love with creating stained glass in 2017. For Holland, it was a unique medium to explore.
“I always told myself I wasn’t crafty or creative, which made me resistant to try any art,” Holland said. “However, that feeling went out the window after my first stained-glass class at Holidaze Stained Glass Studio.”
She purchased Holidaze from Nancy Chase in 2020.
“She created a wonderful environment for individuals to grow as artists,” Holland said of Chase. “I’m not sure Nancy anticipated to change the lives of so many different people, but boy has she left a big impact.”
Making art, Holland said, has been a “magical” outlet for her creativity, one that she encourages everyone to take up.
As for why she wanted to join the Mural Committee, Holland said it represented a marriage of her two favorite things: “DeLand and art.”
Holland will serve a two-year term in Seat 4.
John Wilton
Dr. John Wilton moved to DeLand with his wife and daughter in 1982 and has lived here ever since. Wilton served on the Cultural Council Advisory Board of Volusia County for the past 10 years and currently is secretary of the board of trustees of the Museum of Art – DeLand; he’s also chair of the museum’s Public Art Committee, among other positions.
As a mixed-media artist, Wilton has participated in more than 100 group and 40 solo shows, winning a number of awards along the way. He maintains a studio in DeLand and has served as a judge for more than 75 art shows throughout Florida. In 1995, he was awarded an Individual Artist's Fellowship from the State of Florida.
Wilton’s art is currently featured around Downtown DeLand on the DeLand Sculpture Walk, the Utility Box Art Wrap Project, at DeLand City Hall, and elsewhere.
Asked why he wanted to serve on the DeLand Public Mural Art Committee, Wilton said, “I welcome the opportunity to apply my aesthetic background to the enhancement and stewardship of the community."
Wilton will serve a four-year term in Seat 5.