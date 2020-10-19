A neighbor said a woman and her two dogs escaped this morning as fire broke out in their 1920s DeLand home.
The blaze broke out on the top story of the two-story residence at 134 S. Orange Ave. in DeLand. The Beacon received the first report at 8 a.m.
DeLand Fire Chief Todd Allen said the fire was in the upper roof line of the wood-frame structure, and the cause was yet to be determined.
The home is surrounded by dense foliage, obscuring the view, but it appeared the fire was confined to the upper story.
Five DeLand fire units — including a ladder truck — responded. Three DeLand Police units were also on the scene, as were state fire marshalls and investigators. West Howry Avenue was closed in the area for a time.
At 8:30 a.m., Allen said his team had the fire under control, but that firefighters were still investigating for further hotspots that could reignite the blaze.
The fire chief did not identify the occupant of the home. The Volusia County Property Appraiser’s Office lists the owner of the 1925 structure as Jessica Christie.
This is a developing story and The Beacon will update it as we receive more information.