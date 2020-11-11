The Florida Department of Transportation will hold a public hearing for a resurfacing project on International Speedway Boulevard, also known as U.S. Highway 92.
The stretch of ISB, from east of North Alabama Avenue to east of North Kepler Road, is being rehabilitated to be safer, and to allow for the construction of extended turn lanes. According to the FDOT, other improvements include “Americans with Disabilities Act enhancements, intersection lighting and signalization upgrades.”
The public hearing will be at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19. Members of the public can come to the meeting in person, in the Sailfish Conference Room of the FDOT DeLand Maintenance Office, 1655 N. Kepler Road in DeLand.
The meeting will also be broadcast online and by phone. To register in advance, visit https://bit.ly/fdotmeeting. To listen by phone, call 866-952-8437, and enter the passcode 432-987-499.