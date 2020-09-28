Agents with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement arrested Bryan Scott Carrejo, 33, of Orange City, on five counts of possession of child pornography.
Carrejo served as pastor at Victory Chapel in Orange City, an FDLE spokesman said.
According to the spokesman, the investigation discovered that someone at Carrejo’s residence on Sandy Pines Drive in Orange City was offering to share child pornography on the internet. Agents executed a search warrant at Carrejo’s residence and discovered child pornography files depicting children as young as 8 years old.
Child Rescue Coalition provided assistance in this case, the spokesman said.
Anyone with additional information about Carrejo pertinent to this case is encouraged to call FDLE’s Orlando Regional Operations Center at 407-245-0888.
Carrejo was booked into the Volusia County Branch Jail and was initially held on a no-bond status pending first appearance. He went before a judge for first appearance Sept. 24, and his bond was set at $50,000.
He was still listed as in custody at the jail as of 1 p.m. Sept. 28.
The Office of the State Attorney, 7th Judicial Circuit, will prosecute this case.