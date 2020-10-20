Early voting began in Volusia County Oct. 19, and Volusia County Supervisor of Elections Lisa Lewis said the turnout was great.
On the first day of early voting, 9,061 voters cast ballots. Of those, 3,578 were registered Democrats, while 4,382 were Republicans, and 1,641 were people not registered with a major political party.
“This is a wonderful turnout!” Lewis said in a press release. “It is exciting to see voters wanting to cast their ballot; this is what we work toward all year.”
At the DeLand location, 1750 S. Woodland Blvd., the line of voters waiting to cast ballots wrapped around the shopping plaza, from the Elections Office, to the movie theater on the south side.
Early voting runs through Sunday, Nov. 1 and early voting locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., every day.
Mail-in voting is still underway. Mail-in ballots can be dropped off in deposit boxes found at every early voting location, including the Elections Office, at 1750 S. Woodland Blvd. in DeLand.
As of Oct. 19, 85,856 mail-in ballots had been cast. Of those, 37,800 came from registered Democrats, while 28,634 were from Republicans, and 19,422 were cast by voters not registered with a major political party.
In the Aug. 18 primary election, about 71,000, or 67 percent of voters, cast their votes using mail-in ballots.
Mail-in ballots can be delivered to the Elections Office through 7 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 3. Note that mail-in ballots may not be placed in dropboxes on Election Day, except in the dropbox outside the DeLand location of the Elections Office.
Elections Supervisor Lewis recommends that those who want to mail their ballots do so by Tuesday, Oct. 27, to assure delivery before the deadline.