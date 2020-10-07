Volusia County Elections Supervisor Lisa Lewis said she doesn’t yet know how many local residents took advantage of the 24 extra hours granted for voter registration.
The applications are being processed, Lewis said, and the data will be posted on the Elections Office website after her office receives the data on Monday, Oct. 12.
After an “unprecedented” 1.1 million applicants per hour tried to use the state’s online voter-registration website on Oct. 5, the final day to register, the website crashed.
Because of that, on Oct. 6, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis extended the registration deadline by 24 hours, until 7 p.m. Tuesday.
According to Florida Secretary of State Laurel M. Lee, the state website was accessed an “unprecedented” 1.1 million times per hour Monday night. Millions of prospective voters came out in droves, and by sheer force of people power, knocked out the online portal.
At the end of September, Volusia County had 395,000 registered voters. That includes almost 131,000 Democrats, 149,000 Republicans, and 114,000 voters not affiliated with either major party.
While the deadline to register to vote in the Tuesday, Nov. 3, general election has passed, it’s not too late to request a mail-in ballot.
The deadline to request a mail-in ballot is Saturday, Oct. 24. Lewis suggests voters who plan to send their ballots back by mail post them by Oct. 27 at the latest.
Voters can also seal their mail-in ballots and drop them off at the Supervisor of Elections office at 1750 S. Woodland Blvd. in DeLand.
Ballots must reach the Elections Office by 7 p.m. on Election Day.
As of Oct. 7, Lewis said, almost 42,000 mail-in ballots had already been submitted.
Call 386-736-5930 or visit www.volusiaelections.org for more information about voting.