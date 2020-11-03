The Beacon will be covering the 2020 general election throughout the day and as the night goes on. We'll have updates about the voting process itself, interviews with voters and results after polls close. Keep refreshing this page throughout the day to see our newest updates. Also, view our earlier story on the election for more information.
The Volusia County Department of Elections will have results beginning at 7 p.m. on its website here.
11:30 a.m. Voting underway, complete with free hot dogs, at the Chisholm Community Center in DeLand
Willie Mack and Howard Johnson were on site at the Chisholm Community Center in DeLand to grill up free hot dogs for voters, courtesy of former Volusia County Councilwoman Joyce Cusack. The voting site was not overly busy according to Beacon reporter Eli Witek, but there was a steady flow of voters at the precinct.
11 a.m. Voters sound off at Spirit Elementary School in Deltona
Spirit Elementary School in Deltona was also a busy polling place Tuesday morning, according to Beacon reporter Noah Hertz.
Among the voters there was Bubba Imes, who feels voting is a civic duty.
“It’s your public duty. That’s what you should do: be responsible for your world, your state, your county. Vote in every election,” he said. “I have since I was 18, and I’m over 60.”
He said this election had special importance, as well.
“They’re all important, but I think this one is [in] a crisis. We need good leadership, and it should be better,” Imes added. “Things will get better — we’ve got to keep remembering that. Everybody’s got to do their part, mask and everything else. Patience, perseverance.”
David Schexnayder said he was voting to make his voice heard, and that he has been an active voter since age 18.
“I’ve voted in maybe 10, 11 [elections],” he said. “This feels like the most important. I think we will not see something like this again, at least not in my lifetime.”
Carlos Fabre also shared the feeling that this election would be a pivotal one.
“[I voted] because I believe in democracy, and that’s a constitutional right I have as a US citizen. We have too many things that can be jeopardized and are at risk,” he said. “It doesn’t matter who wins or loses, we have to vote and show the world that this is the most democratic country in the world. Social distance, wear a mask, and go out and vote!”
Mirtha Delgado also felt similarly.
“[I voted] because I want to make a difference. I am an active voter,” she said. “There’s more excitement this year.”
“I want to make a difference. I don’t want more racism,” Delgado added. “I want to see a change. I want to see the America we used to have. I never used to experience racism before now.”
10:22 a.m. When results will come in
Volusia County will begin reporting results shortly after 7 p.m., and we should have results in many local and state races in the following hour.
Like the rest of the state, Volusia County has been counting mail-in ballots — which the county has already seen a record level of turnout through — since Oct. 5.
However, elections officials across the country have warned that results in the hotly-contested presidential election may not be available until after Tuesday night.
9 a.m.: Quotes from DeBary voters
Paulina Gardner voted in-person for the first time Tuesday morning in DeBary.
"I voted because I'm a woman of a minority background: Filipino, and Czech. It's important to come out today and speak your voice," she said. "I think this has definitely been a year of drawing lines on what your boundaries are. I think this is one of those times where it's important to speak what's important to you, and where you draw your lines. It just felt important to do today."
----------------------
Mike Setteducati and Judy Forrester were also among the voters at DeBary Elementary School this morning.
"It's your right to vote," Forrester said.
"It's a very important election this year. Of course, every election is really important," said Setteducati. "This one, there's more at stake."
"Either communism or freedom, that's the difference," Forrester added.
The couple, in their 60s, said they have voted in every election they've been able to.
8:35 a.m., DeBary
Turnout appeared to be high at the DeBary Elementary School voting site in the River City, with a line wrapping around the building, according to Beacon reporter Noah Hertz.