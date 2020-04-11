Thanks to a boost in federal funding, drive-up testing for coronavirus will start at two Family Health Source locations on Monday, April 13, including one site in Deltona.
Family Health Source will set up in front of its offices in Deltona Plaza, 1200 Deltona Blvd., and at the Daytona Beach Kennel Club, 960 S. Williamson Blvd. in Daytona Beach.
The testing begins at 8 a.m. and will continue until the day’s testing supplies are exhausted, announced Florida Rep. David Santiago, R-Deltona, who helped organize the local effort. He said the testing will take place on a first-come/first-served basis Monday-Friday.
“No one will be turned away for inability to pay,” Santiago told The Beacon.
He said drive-up patients will be checked for coronavirus, flu and strep throat.
At the urging of U.S. Rep Michael Waltz, R-St. Johns County, the federal Department of Health and Human Services received an allocation of $800,000 for expanded testing for the coronavirus in Volusia County.
The funding is from the $2.2 trillion coronavirus-relief bill passed by Congress and signed by President Trump a few days ago.
On April 10, AdventHealth offered 500 or more drive-up tests at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach.