From Friday, May 28, through Sunday, June 6, Florida will begin hurricane season with a sales-tax holiday. Qualifying items include batteries, flashlights, portable generators selling for less than $1,000, and other items relating to disaster-preparedness.
The sales-tax holiday will not include, per the Florida Department of Revenue, the rental or repair of any otherwise qualifying item, or any sales in certain types of locations, including theme parks, airports or entertainment complexes.
Hurricane season officially begins June 1, and while the first named storm, Tropical Depression Ana, has fizzled out, now may be the time to stock up on batteries and bungee cords.
For more information, visit www.floridarevenue.com/disasterprep.