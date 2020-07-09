A small Voluntary Prekindergarten Program (VPK) at Timbercrest Elementary School, 2401 Eustace Ave. in Deltona, has been shut down.
The school system would not confirm whether the closure had anything to do with COVID-19. A reader who sent a tip to The Beacon said the VPK was shut down after a student in the program tested positive for the virus.
“We cannot talk about specific student or staff health issues due to privacy laws,” Volusia County Schools Director of Community Information Kelly Schulz told The Beacon in an email.
“However,” she said, “we can say the VPK program at Timbercrest Elementary has been canceled for the rest of the summer. … As for questions about COVID-19 reporting, we do have protocols in place if any student or employee believes they were exposed to, or contracted COVID-19.”
Schulz did not immediately respond to follow-up questions emailed by The Beacon.
The Timbercrest VPK involved five students and three teachers, Schulz said.