COVID-19 vaccinations will be available for walk-up appointments in Deltona this Tuesday, April 13.
From noon to 7:30 p.m., Wes Crile Park in Deltona,1537 Norbert Terrace, will be the site of a vaccine clinic, courtesy of Family Health Source.
Vaccines are free, and no appointment is necessary. Photo IDs are required.
All individuals age 18 and up are eligible to receive vaccinations.
Family Health Source is also scheduling vaccine appointments at their West Volusia clinics. For more information, visit their website, www.familyhealthsource.org.