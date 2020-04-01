Two of Deltona’s public buildings will no longer be open to the public on a walk-in basis during the coronavirus crisis.
Deltona City Hall, 2345 Providence Blvd., and Deltona Water, 255 Enterprise Road, will be closed to the general public, unless residents call or go online to the city government website to make appointments.
The City Commission, however, will meet Monday evening, April 6.
“The City Commission is still scheduled as an essential meeting,” Mayor Heidi Herzberg announced April 1.
Members of the public will not be allowed to attend. The meeting will be video-streamed on the city’s website, www.deltonafl.gov, and it will be broadcast on cable-television channels. A reporter for The West Volusia Beacon newspaper will be allowed to attend.
Herzberg said members of the City Commission and city staffers will observe social distancing during their time in session.
The meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. April 6.