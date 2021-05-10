Less than a year after the opening of Amazon’s fulfillment center at 2600 N. Normandy Blvd., Deltona may have another big economic-development project in the works.
Directly across the road from Amazon are 128 wooded acres set to be rezoned for an industrial planned-unit development (IPUD). The property is part of the Portland Industrial Park.
Deltona Development Services Director Ron Paradise said the future plan for the property — not yet fully available — provides for distribution warehousing, office space and even manufacturing possibilities.
“I do not know who the end user will be,” Paradise said.
Kimley-Horn and Associates Inc., a nationally known engineering firm with offices in Orlando and several other Florida cities, is listed as the applicant for the rezoning.
Hot-orange signs alerting passersby about the upcoming public hearing on the rezoning request appeared May 4, but several of them have been removed. Paradise said it is common for people to take the signs without permission to do so.
More information about the project is to become available at the next meeting of the city’s Planning and Zoning Board.
The board will convene at 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 19, at Deltona City Hall, 2345 Providence Blvd. The meeting is open to the public.
The Planning and Zoning Board advises the City Commission on projects. Whether the Planning and Zoning Board endorses or recommends denial of the rezoning, the Deltona City Commission will make the final decision later.