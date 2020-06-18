There is an unforeseen vacancy on the Deltona City Commission.
District 4 Commissioner Robert McFall resigned abruptly June 15, citing “personal reasons” for his decision.
McFall could not be reached for comment.
The City Commission will fill the vacancy by appointing a resident of District 4 to serve the remainder of the term, which expires in November.
McFall himself was appointed to represent the district in spring 2018, following the resignation of Christopher Alcantara.
Elected in 2016, Alcantara quit because he took a job in another area and moved away from Deltona.
McFall was elected in November 2018 to fill the final two years of Alcantara’s term.
The city is taking applications from interested District 4 candidates. The deadline for applying is 3 p.m. Thursday, July 2.
Those interested in receiving the interim appointment should contact the Deltona City Clerk’s Office at 386-878-8500.
— Al Everson