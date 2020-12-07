Thanks to the addition of plexiglass partitions separating the officials’ seats, the Nov. 30 meeting of the Deltona City Commission marked the first time in several months that the elected body sat at its dais.
The City Commission, acting on the need for social distancing at the outset of the pandemic, had abandoned its curved table on the stage of the meeting chamber, by moving tables into a U formation inside the City Hall meeting room, and staying further apart.
Mayor Heidi Herzberg credited acting City Manager John Peters for directing city employees to build the partitions to enable commissioners to once again safely use the dais.
The return of the City Commission to its standard seats frees up the space they formerly occupied on the floor of the chamber, and that permits more seating capacity for the audience.
Shown in the photos are city commissioners at the dais, and a rather large number of Deltonans and others attending the meeting, seated in chairs distanced to reduce the possibility of spreading COVID-19.
When the City Commission was using tables on the floor, in-person attendance at the meetings had been limited to 20. Others were invited to watch the action on a screen in the City Hall foyer.