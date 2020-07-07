After more than an hour of listening to members of the public and themselves, the Deltona City Commission on July 7 passed a resolution urging — but not requiring — people to wear masks in indoor spaces such as stores and workplaces, where separating from others may be difficult.
Deltona’s non-binding resolution was adopted on a 4-1 vote. The City Commission’s action, taken in response to a surge in positive cases of coronavirus, provides no penalties for not wearing a mask, in contrast to the emergency ordinances now in effect in DeLand and Orange City, as well as an executive order in effect in Seminole County.
In DeLand and Orange City, failure to wear a mask may result in a $25 fine for the first offense, $50 for the second offense, and $100 for the third offense.