Delta Sigma Theta DeLand chapter sisters at Edith I. Starke Elementary School

RAISING LEADERS — Members of the DeLand chapter of the Delta Sigma Theta sorority pose with the principal of Edith I. Starke Elementary School in DeLand with a basket full of donated pairs of shoes. From left are DST DeLand chapter President Natalie Watts Brown and Starke Elementary School Principal Eilene Ahr, with sorority sisters Patricia Lane, Celestine Thomas, Barbara Bing, Brenda Cusack and Dorothy Bender. Ahr told The Beacon she was thankful for the donations and looks forward to giving students in need brand-new shoes. Some of the shoes even light up, which is sure to put a smile on a student’s face.

 BEACON PHOTO/MARSHA MCLAUGHLIN

Members of the DeLand chapter of the Delta Sigma Theta sorority donated more than 20 pairs of shoes, as well as hygiene products, for students at Edith I. Starke Elementary School in DeLand.

Starke Principal Eilene Ahr told The Beacon she recently spoke with a student who said his shoes were hurting his toes. That prompted Ahr to reach out to the community for assistance.

With help from teachers, guidance counselors and the school nurse, Ahr said, the school will identify children in need of new shoes and give them a pair, courtesy of the Deltas. 

“We want to give encouragement to the students, so they know they’re loved,” Patricia Lane, a Delta Sigma Theta alum, said. “Anything to improve their self-esteem.”

Starke Elementary School is a Title I school, meaning at least 40 percent of the student population comes from low-income families. 

The school has long been an adoptee of the Deltas donations, but in January, President Natalie Watts Brown said, the organization began making regular, monthly donations. 

In March, the donations were chiefly hygiene products for students, and this month, the sisters turned their attention to shoes — 13 pairs for boys and nine pairs for girls. 

Ahr said she was thankful for the work the sisters do to help the school’s students. 

“I appreciate all the Deltas give us,” she said. “Our kids really benefit from the support they give us.”