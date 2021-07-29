The Walmart Supercenter at 1699 N. Woodland Blvd. in DeLand will close at 2 p.m. today, July 29, and reopen at 6 a.m. Saturday, July 31, to allow for a COVID-19-related deep-cleaning, a company official said.
While the DeLand Walmart location has reportedly not experienced a high number of COVID-19 cases among its staff, City of DeLand public-information officer Chris Graham said, the corporate office has determined now is when a deep-clean should occur.
Such closings have been common for Walmart stores across the country during the pandemic, Graham said.
DeLand is “at the worst spot ever” in the COVID-19 pandemic, Graham told The Beacon, with a positivity rate of over 20 percent and cases rising exponentially.
According to the most recent data released by the Florida Department of Health, Volusia County saw 2,144 new COVID-19 cases during the week of July 16-22 — a 60-percent increase over the previous week’s new-case number.