DeLand High School athletics April 2-9

DeLand High School athletics
The DeLand High School Lady Bulldog flag-football team suffered its first loss of the season to New Smyrna Beach in overtime, 13-12. Amari Jackson and Julia Comin combined for 113 passing yards and a touchdown, while Jameelia Smith rushed for 22 yards and a TD.
On defense, Sage Dawson led the way with 12 flag pulls and three tackles for a loss, while Alicia Olazar had seven pulls and three tackles for a loss.
The Bulldog baseball team was stopped by Deltona Trinity Academy, 9-8, and Seabreeze, 6-0, while the Lady Bulldog softball team, during the young season, has won two and lost four: DeLand 5-Flagler Palm Coast 1; DeLand 5-Seabreeze 4; while losing to Mount Dora Christian Academy, 6-5, in an extra inning, Eustis, 4-0, Spruce Creek, 4-0, and Matanzas, 13-5.
The upcoming Bulldog athletic calendar, which should be confirmed due to COVID and the weather, has the DeLand High flag-football team at Taylor Middle-High in Pierson at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. Thursday, April 1.
Friday, April 2, has the baseball team hosting New Smyrna Beach at 7 p.m. at the Sperling Sports Complex.
Saturday, April 3, sends the track team to Orange City University at 8 a.m., with the boys’ weightlifting team going to Flagler Palm Coast for the FHSAA District Tournament at 9 a.m.
Monday, April 5, has the Lady Bulldog softball players going to Lake Mary for games at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Tuesday, April 6, has the flag-football team hosting Pine Ridge at 6 p.m. and 7 p.m., while the junior-varsity baseball team plays host to Spruce Creek at 4 p.m. The softball team travels to Lake County to face Eustis at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Wednesday, April 7, finds the flag-football team hosting Ocoee at 6 p.m. and 7 p.m., with the softball team at home against Pine Ridge at 4 p.m. and 6 p.m., with the junior varsity playing the late game.
Thursday, April 8, has the softball team greeting Flagler Palm Coast at 4 p.m. and 6 p.m., with the varsity playing the early game, while the baseball team brings Merritt Island to Melching Field at 7 p.m., and the junior-varsity baseball team hosts Spruce Creek at 6 p.m.
Friday, April 9, has the varsity baseball team traveling to Pierson to face Taylor at 7 p.m., while the junior-varsity baseball team greets Orangewood Christian at 7 p.m.