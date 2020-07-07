After a five-hour meeting Monday, the DeLand City Commission decided to delay their final decision on the Cresswind DeLand development rezoning until Wednesday.
Presentations from attorneys for and against the project, along with about two dozen residents on both sides of the argument, spoke Monday about the project, which would bring another "active adult" 55-and-up community to eastern DeLand.
Supporters of the project argue that the development is sensitive to Lake Winnemissett's ecology, and that no homes would be developed along the lake shore. Opponents say the project is too dense for the area, and cite already-gridlocked traffic on roads like State Road 44, Kepler Road and Lake Winnemissett Drive.
Given the late hour Monday, commissioners unanimously voted to continue consideration of the item to a meeting at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 8.
The meeting will take place at DeLand City Hall, 120 S. Florida Ave., DeLand.