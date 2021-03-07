DeLand City Commissioner Chris Cloudman announced March 5 that he will run for mayor of the City of DeLand.
“After discussions with family, friends, local business owners and community leaders, I am excited and proud to announce my candidacy to serve the people of DeLand as mayor,” Cloudman stated in a news release.
DeLand’s mayoral election won’t be until August 2022. At that time, in addition to the mayor’s seat, Seat 3 currently held by Commissioner Jessica Davis, and Seat 5, currently held by Commissioner Kevin Reid, will also be on the ballot.
Current DeLand Mayor Bob Apgar, a resident of the city since 1959, is serving his fifth consecutive term as mayor.
Apgar, who is 74, has confirmed he will not run for re-election in 2022.
To run for mayor, Cloudman must resign from his City Commission seat by some time in June 2022. The exact timing of his departure may determine whether his open seat is filled by election or appointment.
Cloudman said his early announcement is timed to give residents of DeLand plenty of time to get to know him, especially since the city will be changing mayors for the first time in more than 20 years.
“I think it’s going to be important for people to get to know the candidates,” he said.
Cloudman said he hopes to build on the strong foundation and leadership provided by Apgar, with an emphasis on preserving DeLand’s small-town charm during a period of extensive growth.
He described it in his announcement as “embracing our diversity while fostering opportunities for all, and support of our local business owners, entrepreneurs, civic organizations, cultural arts and everything that uniquely makes DeLand ‘The Athens of Florida.’”
Cloudman served four years on the DeLand Planning Board before being appointed to Seat 4 on the City Commission in 2014.
In addition to serving as a commissioner, he represents DeLand on the River to Sea Transportation Planning Organization Board, the East Central Florida Regional Planning Council, the River of Lakes Heritage Corridor Management Entity, the Florida League of Cities Transportation and Intergovernmental Legislative Policy Committee and the Florida Municipal Pension Trust Fund.
Cloudman is also immediate past president of the Rotary Club of Downtown DeLand, a mentor with the FUTURES Take Stock in Children Program and chair of its advisory committee, a volunteer with the Millennium Musicians youth music program, and a member of the George Marks Elementary School Advisory Committee.
He is married to Megan Cloudman, and they have two daughters, Emily, 14, and Isobel, 11
Cloudman works in energy conservation for a Dallas-based company called Cenergistic, which is under contract with Stetson University to help reduce energy consumption on campus. He is 43 years old.