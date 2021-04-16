The second reading of a public art ordinance is scheduled for the upcoming DeLand City Commission meeting Monday, April 19, and a controversial development has been pushed to May.
If passed, the mural committee ordinance would create a new board of DeLandites to oversee mural installations in the city. The plan was introduced to codify currently unofficial rules regarding murals.
DeLand development Beresford Reserve, formerly known as Beresford Springs, was previously scheduled to be heard at this meeting, but has been postponed to the commission’s May 3 meeting due to the applicant’s availability.
The Beresford Avenue development received pushback at its Planning Board hearing in March.
Beresford Reserve is a 168-acre development situated on the former Southridge golf course on Beresford Avenue between Boston and Hill avenues. This development has received a particularly vocal opposition, bringing a crowd to typically quiet Planning Board meetings when it featured on the agenda.
Chief among its opposition is DeLandite Dave Ballesteros, who has asked city officials to consider bringing golf back to the golf course, rather than building some 861 dwellings — including single-family homes, townhomes and apartments — on the plot.
Other topics of discussion include a measure that would express the city’s support for a proposed countywide pet-licensing program and the rezoning of 40 acres for the planned Oak Hammock Reserve development. This development, if approved, would allow for the construction of some 130 lots at the northwest corner of the intersection of South Spring Garden Avenue and West Beresford Road.
The commission’s upcoming meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Monday, April 19.
The DeLand City Commission meets the first and third Monday of each month at 7 p.m. in the DeLand City Commission Chambers, 120 S. Florida Ave. All meetings are open to the public.