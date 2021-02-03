First Presbyterian Church of DeLand will host its Farm to Family food-box distribution event at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 6.
The DeLand church, at 724 N. Woodland Blvd., is partnering with the Society of St. Andrew to distribute boxes of food to struggling families. Boxes will include fresh produce, milk and meat.
Distribution will begin at 9:30 a.m. and continue until 12:30 p.m., or when all food boxes are gone.
Visitors are instructed to enter the church parking lot on West Pennsylvania Avenue behind Cook’s Buffet restaurant.
Distribution will follow COVID-19 guidelines. People on foot and on bicycles are also welcome.