After watching the leaders of neighboring cities debate facial coverings as a way to halt the spread of the coronavirus, the DeBary City Council will convene in a special session to discuss a resolution on masks.
The council will consider a resolution stressing the importance of wearing masks in door locations and outdoors where social distancing is not possible at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 15, at DeBary City Hall, 16 Colomba Road.
The meeting is open to the public, but attendance inside the council chamber may be limited to allow a minimum six-foot separation between individuals.
The measure pending in DeBary is similar to the non-binding resolution the Deltona City Commission adopted July 6.
In contrast, the Orange City Council July 7 enacted an emergency ordinance requiring people entering retail businesses, offices and places of worship to wear masks. The law, which is in effect for 60 days, authorizes fines for those cited for violating the mask order. DeLand also has an ordinance requiring masks inside stores, restaurants and offices.
In addition, nearby Seminole County has an emergency order in effect requiring the use of masks, and the decree is county-wide, including the cities.
The DeBary Council July 1 discussed requiring masks to be worn in public indoor settings, but at that time a majority of the members would not support a mandatory measure.
— Al Everson