A DeBary man was arrested and charged with felony aggravated assault with intent after allegedly deliberately coughing on an employee of Harbor Freight in Orange City April 7.
According to the charging affidavit, Volusia County Sheriff’s Office deputies were contacted by the store manager after an employee reported that Christopher Canfora, 49, mocked the retail store’s social-distancing measures — which included tape markers to ensure customers were 6 feet apart in the checkout line — by saying, “This is getting out of hand, this is why everywhere I go I cough on someone with a mask on,” before allegedly coughing on the employee.
The employee told deputies that Canfora said he was headed next to Winn-Dixie to do the same thing.
Deputies found Canfora at his DeBary home, where he confirmed he was at Harbor Freight earlier that day, the charging affidavit states.
After being taken into custody, Canfora told deputies that he did not have any symptoms associated with the COVID-19 virus, and that “He didn’t expect anyone to understand his sense of humor and he couldn’t remember exactly what he said at Harbor Freight,” according to Volusia County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Andrew Gant.
Canfora bailed out of the Volusia County Branch Jail later that day on a $5,000 bond.