DeBary launches virtual Parks & Recreation programs

In response to the cancellation of regularly scheduled Parks & Recreation activities due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the City of DeBary is launching virtual activities for parents and children to engage in at home.
Beginning Monday, May 4, Parks & Recreation staff will post activities such as scavenger hunts, arts and craft projects, indoor and outdoor sports clinics, and other games to encourage increased activity and recreational fun.
Each day, Monday-Thursday, city staff will update the Parks & Recreation page on the City’s website
debaryrecreation.org with a new activity.
Parents are encouraged to photograph their family participating in the activity and send the photos to the City. On Friday each week, the City will post these photos on the website and social media.
“We recognize that during this time there is limited opportunity for families to engage in normal recreational activities. Our team has developed what we hope is a fun way to build teamwork and entertainment opportunities that do not require leaving the house,” said Parks & Recreation Director Jason Schaitz.
Staff will monitor participation through feedback and continue to create activities as needed.
The City’s website can be found at debary.org and the Parks & Recreation page is debaryrecreation.org. The Facebook page is @cityofdebary.