COVID-19 vaccinations will soon be available at CVS Pharmacies, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced this morning, Feb. 23. Among the list of included counties is Volusia, which will start with one pharmacy administering the vaccine for the county.
CVS Health spokeswoman Tara Burke told The Beacon that more pharmacies will be included in vaccine distribution as supply increases.
“As we get vaccine, we plan to be in more stores,” she said.
Doses of the COVID-19 vaccine are expected to be in pharmacies sometime later this week. For now, Burke said, CVS is unable to confirm which Volusia pharmacy will have doses of the vaccine to distribute to eligible individuals.
More information will be available on the CVS website, HERE, once vaccines are physically available at pharmacies. The Beacon will update this story with additional information when it is made available.
Eligible individuals include people age 65 or older, health care workers and emergency medical services staff. For vaccination at CVS pharmacies, individuals will have to register in advance online at the CVS website.
COVID-19 vaccines are available through other avenues as well, including Publix pharmacies and Volusia County clinics.
For more information on registering for COVID-19 vaccination appointments in Volusia County, be sure to read our regularly updated COVID-19 Q&A.