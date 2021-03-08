COVID-19 vaccines are going to become more accessible very soon.
“I’m happy to announce today, starting one week from today, next Monday, we will be lowering the age in the state of Florida to 60 plus for vaccinations,” Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said in a March 8 press conference. “That will apply across the board at all of the state pods, pharmacies, drive thru sites that are being operated.”
Starting Monday, March 15, individuals preregistered through the state’s Sharecare system will be included in the queue for vaccination at county-operated clinics at the Volusia County Fairgrounds.
Individuals ages 60 to 64 will also be able to begin looking for appointments at area pharmacies, including CVS Pharmacy, Winn-Dixie, Walgreens, Publix and others.
To preregister through the Sharecare program, visit www.myvaccine.fl.gov.