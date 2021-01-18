Volusia County will have more COVID-19 vaccinations in DeLand on Thursday and Friday, Jan. 21-22.
The vaccination clinic will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Volusia County Fairgrounds, 3150 E. New York Ave.
Online registration will open at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 20 at www.countyofvolusia.eventbrite.com. Individuals without access to a computer, or requiring assistance in scheduling appointments, can call the Volusia Community Information Center, 866-345-0345, once registration opens. Calls will be answered in the order in which they are received.
Registration for the previous DeLand vaccination event, also at the fairgrounds, filled up in mere minutes, but more vaccinations will be available for this event. For each day, 1,200 vaccinations will be available compared to only 500 at the previous DeLand event.
Still, expect appointments to fill up fast.
All individuals who receive a COVID-19 shot will receive a follow-up appointment for their second shot. To reach its complete effectiveness, both shots of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are required.
For more information about the COVID-19 vaccine, visit the Department of Health’s website, here.
The Beacon will continue to update our COVID-19 Q&A with more information about COVID-19 vaccinations as we receive it.