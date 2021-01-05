Update, 4:00 p.m., Jan 5:
Registration is closed for the Jan. 7-8 Deltona vaccination clinics.
Only those with appointments will receive vaccinations, but there will be more opportunities across Volusia County in the coming weeks.
COVID-19 vaccinations are making their way to the west side of Volusia County. Dewey O. Boster Sports Complex in Deltona will be the next site for drive-up COVID-19 shots.
Vaccines will be administered to people age 65 and older 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Thursday and Friday, Jan. 7-8, at 1200 Saxon Blvd. in Deltona.
Appointments must be made either online at volusiacountyc19deweyoboster.eventbrite.com or by phone at 866-345-0345 to receive shots. Registration opens at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 5. Registration will not be limited to Deltona residents and is available to any Florida resident 65 or older.
According to a press release from Volusia County, 1,000 appointments will be scheduled each day, and individuals who do not schedule an appointment will not receive a vaccination. Appointments will be scheduled in one-hour blocks, and some 100 people will be able to schedule vaccinations per block.
People with appointments are encouraged to show up on time and not prior to their scheduled time.
Vaccines will be free, and any individual who receives a COVID-19 shot Jan. 7 or 8 will receive a follow-up appointment at the same location 28 days later for the second shot.
The press release notes that any further questions about the event in Deltona can be directed to 866-345-0345.
Volusia County spokeswoman Kate Sark said to keep in mind that there will be more upcoming opportunities for older adults in Volusia County to receive the first shot of a COVID-19 vaccine.
“There will be additional sites throughout the county in the coming weeks,” she told The Beacon.
For further information about COVID-19 vaccination in Volusia County, visit the vaccination page of the Health Department website, here.
An announcement is expected to be made in the coming week about a vaccination event in DeLand, and The Beacon will update our website with information about that event when it is available.