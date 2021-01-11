The next Volusia County COVID-19 vaccination clinic for adults 65 years of age and older will be held at the Volusia County Fairgrounds in DeLand, Thursday, Jan. 14.
Online registration for the event will open at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 13. To register, visit the Eventbrite page here. Individuals who need assistance signing up can also call the Volusia County Citizens Information Center, 866-345-0345, once registration opens.
Five hundred doses of the COVID-19 vaccination will be available on the day of the event for registered participants. The event will run 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Appointments will be scheduled in hourlong blocks, and individuals should arrive at the Volusia County Fairgrounds, 3150 E. New York Ave., in the hour they registered for.
Everyone who receives their first Moderna COVID-19 shot at the fairgrounds will be able to receive their follow-up vaccine shot 28 days after the event during the same time block they register for.
Individuals will stay in their cars while they receive the COVID-19 vaccine shot. All vaccinations will be administered free of charge.
For questions specific to the upcoming vaccination clinic in DeLand, Volusia County asks that people call 866-345-0345, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.