As of 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 14, there were 21,367 cases of COVID-19 in Florida, with 499 deaths. Volusia County had a total of 216 cases, with seven deaths and 45 hospitalizations. Visit www.floridahealthcovid19.gov for the latest figures and to view the state's full report, which breaks down infections by city.
New mobile-friendly online application to apply for reemployment assistance
The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) has launched a new, mobile-friendly online application available at FloridaJobs.org/RAApplication. Floridians who do not have a current open Reemployment Assistance claim should complete their application on the new website or download a paper application.
The move is another effort by the state to improve response times in a system swamped by out-of-work people trying to apply for assistance.
In addition, CareerSource locations across the state are available to assist with completing and submitting online applications and are available to provide paper applications.
In West Volusia, CareerSource Flagler-Volusia has an office in the Marketplace Plaza, 846 Saxon Blvd. in Orange City. Hours are 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday, and the phone number is 386-561-9550. The agency also has offices in Daytona Beach and Palm Coast.
Visit CareerSourceFlorida.com for other center locations.
Governor extends restrictions on vacation rentals
Gov. Ron DeSantis on April 10 issued an executive order extending restrictions on the rental of “any house, condominium, cooperative, or dwelling unit that is also a transient public lodging establishment … rented for periods of less than 30 days or [one] calendar month, whichever is less; or … advertised or held out to the public as a place regularly rented to guests.”
The original order, issued March 27, prohibited new reservations or bookings of vacation rentals for two weeks. The new order extends that prohibition until at least April 30, at which time DeSantis could extend it further.
Neither order applies to “Hotels, motels, inns, resorts, non-transient public lodging establishments, or time share projects; or [to] long-term rentals.”
Volusia County joins DeLand in ringing bells of thanks
Volusia County Government will join DeLand and other Central Florida communities in ringing bells of thanks to doctors, nurses, health professionals and first responders for their efforts on the front lines in the fight against COVID-19.
County staff will ring the Historic Courthouse chimes for one minute beginning at 4:15 p.m. Wednesday, April 15. They will also ring a bell outside the Thomas C. Kelly Administration Center as the City of DeLand rings the bell atop an antique fire engine outside City Hall.
The City of Eustis came up with the idea, and the City of DeLand led the local effort.
The county has asked churches to do the same and post video on social media with the hashtag #bellsofthanks.