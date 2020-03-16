COVID-19: Latest updates

UPDATE 3:15 p.m.: Volusia County officials are limiting attendance at tomorrow's Volusia County Council meeting to 50, per a news release:
County Council to meet March 17 with attendance limit; meeting will be livestreamed
The Volusia County Council will hold its regular meeting at 10 a.m.Tuesday, March 17, in the Thomas C. Kelly Administration Center, 123 W. Indiana Ave., DeLand. Public participation will begin at 9:30 a.m.
Due to public safety concerns regarding the coronavirus, anyone exhibiting signs of illness (such as fever, cough and shortness of breath) should not attend the meeting; they should self-isolate at home.
The public can view the meeting via livestream at https://livestream.com/volusiacountygovernment/live.
The meeting’s attendance will be limited to 50 people.
UPDATE 2:45 p.m.: As of 2 p.m. Monday, there were six confirmed cases of coronavirus in Volusia County, and some 155 in Florida as a whole, including six Floridians diagnosed and isolated out of the state.
The Florida Department of Health has released an interactive map of cases involving Florida residents, available here. The agency's complete tally of cases is available here.
UPDATE 12:00 p.m.: Volusia County Schools will offer free meals for students during the week of March 23-27. Below is the full list of West Volusia pick-up sites and information from officials.
Volusia County Schools (VCS) will be providing FREE Breakfast and Lunch meals for its students (18 years old and younger) during the extended school closure period from March 23 through March 27, 2020. Meals will be available for pick-up between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. in the parent loop of each school site listed below. District staff will distribute the meals directly to those in their vehicles (drive-thru service) upon arrival. In addition, district staff will hand-out meals directly to any walkers and/or bike riders that may lack motor-vehicle transportation. There will not be any public access to the school buildings during this time period.
Based on recommendations from our Federal and State leaders, we are asking all meals to be taken home to eat.
UPDATE 11:00 a.m.: From the city of DeLand-
The Neighborhood Center of West Volusia has opened a drive-through emergency food pantry. The drive-through pantry is operational from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Monday through Thursday at The Neighborhood Center of West Volusia, 434 S. Woodland Blvd., DeLand. It will remain operational until further notice.
Further, as it is anticipated that the need will be great, donations of non-perishable food items via the drive-through also are greatly appreciated.
LOCAL RESOURCES:
Volusia County: Volusia.org/coronavirus
Local closures and cancellations (click-through link)
Volusia County Schools: https://www.vcsedu.org/news/coronavirus-information
Florida Department of Health: www.FloridaHealth.gov/COVID-19