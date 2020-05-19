featured
County libraries offer ‘Lit Kits to Go’
Studies show that easy access to books during the summer can reduce a loss in reading skills from one school year to the next. Educators refer to this loss as a "summer slide."
Children can beat the summer slide with Volusia County Public Library's new literacy kits for children entering grades K-5. “Lit Kits to Go” are customizable and can include a mix of age-appropriate library books, crafts and other educational activities intended to keep kids reading and engaged in learning.
To participate in this free service, beginning Monday, June 1, parents can check out a Lit Kit to Go bag weekly by filling out a form at their local branch or on volusialibrary.org. The service will be offered throughout the summer.
A library card is required for the Lit Kit to Go bags to include library books. Parents can call their local branch to sign up for a free library card or to update their existing library account information. Lit Kit to Gobags may also be requested without library books or having library cards; they will include crafts, reading suggestions and educational materials.
The Volusia County Public Library has 14 branches across the county.
For virtual programming and other educational support this summer, parents can also visit the library online at volusialibrary.org and on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/volusialibrary.