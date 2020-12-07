Because of a windfall from the federal government, Volusia County has delayed its traditional year-end food collection.
The annual Feed the Need campaign helps charities stock and replenish their pantries for those less fortunate.
“We decided to move the food drive to the spring, maybe the Easter time frame. There will be no CARES money available then,” County Manager George Recktenwald told The Beacon.
CARES is an acronym for Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security, the CARES Act is the $2.2 trillion stimulus bill enacted by the Congress and signed by President Trump on March 27.
Volusia County received $96.5 million from the CARES Act, and the County Council allocated $3 million for aid to food banks in the area.
The county has provided food funding to five organizations: Halifax Urban Ministries, Food Brings Hope, The Neighborhood Center of West Volusia, the Jewish Federation of Volusia and Flagler Counties and the United Way Volusia Flagler County.
Information given to the County Council Nov. 10 showed that all of the $3 million allocation for food assistance has either been expended or is committed.
Thus far, the organizations receiving CARES Act funds have distributed 81,641 bags of food to people in need, according to county officials.