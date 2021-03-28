Barring anything unforeseen, the Volusia County Fair will be back this fall.
For the first time since World War II, the celebration was canceled in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic. Now, Fair Association General Manager Ronnie Hull said, the 11-day showcase of agriculture, youth achievement and all-around fun will return.
“We had over 1,100 fairs canceled last year,” Hull told The Beacon, referring to the loss of fairs across the country in 2020. “People are starting to get their lives back to normal.”
Planning for the 2020 Volusia County Fair & Youth Show is stIll a work in progress, and Hull declined to say what special guest performers or acts may be on hand for the occasion.
The Volusia County Fair begins Nov. 4 and ends Nov. 14 at the Fairgrounds at 3150 E. New York Ave., DeLand.
The Fairgrounds are now in use as a coronavirus-vaccination site.