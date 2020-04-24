Soon, walkers, joggers, bikers and outdoor enthusiasts in the DeLeon Springs area will have two new trail segments to explore.
On Tuesday, the Volusia County Council green-lighted the dual projects by awarding two construction contracts totaling $1.2 million.
The first project is for the building of an approximately 1.2-mile leg of the Spring-To-Spring Trail. When complete, the Spring-to-Spring Trail will stretch 26 miles from Gemini Springs Park in DeBary all the way north to DeLeon Springs State Park.
The new segment will start at the intersection of Grand Avenue and Baxter Street and follow a path along Baxter Street and Ponce Deleon Springs Boulevard, then through the woods to Spring Garden Avenue’s intersection with U.S. Highway 17.
The asphalt trail will be 12 feet wide.
The $925,769 contract was awarded to Halifax Paving, Inc., with the construction funds coming from a state SUN Trail grant. The work is expected to take about nine months to complete.
The second project will connect the Spring-To-Spring Trail segment above to just east of the entrances to DeLeon Springs State Park and the county’s Chuck Lennon Park.
The new segment, about a half-mile, will be a concrete, 10-foot wide multi-use path.
The $314,202 contract was awarded to Built-Rite Construction of Central Florida, Inc. and the work is expected to take about six months to complete. This project is being funded by the county’s ECHO program.
The County Council approved both contracts unanimously, with council member Deb Denys pointing out that the funds for the projects are coming from either state grants or the voter-approved ECHO program.
“This has been in the works for years, and the funding sources have already been identified,” said Denys. “I think this is a really great story.”
Council member Barb Girtman was delighted to see the projects in her district moving forward.
“Always excited when we get resources on the northwest side of my district,” said Girtman.
Volusia County Engineering and Construction Director Tadd Kasbeer told the council that when funding permits, the state has future plans to extend the Spring-to-Spring trail even further north toward the Pierson/Seville area.
Amy Munizzi, president of the DeLeon Springs Community Association, was thrilled to see the trail segments move forward.
“Both of these trails help us toward our goals of remaining a small community, that is inviting for ecotourists, while providing healthy, family-friendly activities for our citizens,” she said in an email.
— Gary Davidson, Volusia County Community Information, with Beacon additions.