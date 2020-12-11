Barb Girtman

STRIVE TO THRIVE — Volusia County Council Member Barb Girtman speaks to the Spring Hill community during a Thanksgiving-dinner event about a new cleanup initiative in the area for residents.

 BEACON PHOTO/MARSHA MCLAUGHLIN

On Saturday, Dec. 12, a free collection of household hazardous materials, electronics and tires is set from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Chisholm Community Center, 520 S. Clara Ave. in DeLand.

Hazardous materials include:

Old paint, solvents, automobile and household batteries, pool chemicals, pesticides, motor oil, gasoline, electronics, tires, other household chemicals, and up to 10 fluorescent lamps.

Traffic will be one-way, and residents are asked to remain in their cars.

For Spring Hill residents, a bulk-item collection is also set for Dec. 12. Bulk items include mattresses, furniture and other household items. Place items at the curb by 7 a.m.

Both initiatives are for residents only, and not commercial businesses.

Map