On Saturday, Dec. 12, a free collection of household hazardous materials, electronics and tires is set from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Chisholm Community Center, 520 S. Clara Ave. in DeLand.
Hazardous materials include:
Old paint, solvents, automobile and household batteries, pool chemicals, pesticides, motor oil, gasoline, electronics, tires, other household chemicals, and up to 10 fluorescent lamps.
Traffic will be one-way, and residents are asked to remain in their cars.
For Spring Hill residents, a bulk-item collection is also set for Dec. 12. Bulk items include mattresses, furniture and other household items. Place items at the curb by 7 a.m.
Both initiatives are for residents only, and not commercial businesses.