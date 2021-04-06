Class Notes: “Volusia Students Create” exhibition on display through April 26 at Gateway Center

Adjudicated artwork from Volusia County students in kindergarten through 12th grade is now being showcased at the 49th annual “Volusia Students Create” exhibition. The exhibit will be on display through April 26 at Gateway Center for the Arts in DeBary.
The public is invited, and admission is free. The exhibit is open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday, and 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays.
Artwork created by 130 students from 55 schools has been selected, which showcases the work of elementary-, middle- and high-school students.
George Marks Elementary School
The Fish artwork of first-grader Azalea Lara of George Marks Elementary School in DeLand was selected to be displayed at the “Volusia Students Create” exhibition this year. Her art teacher is Janet Stone.
Southwestern Middle School
The Bee and Rose artwork of Audrey Brown, an eighth-grader at Southwestern Middle School in DeLand, was selected to be displayed at the “Volusia Students Create” exhibition this year. Rose Tipitino is the art teacher at Southwestern.
DeLand High School
Artwork titled Self Love by Ryanne Ferriero, a senior at DeLand High School, is displayed at the “Volusia Students Create” exhibition this year. Her art teacher is Kristan Kinsella-Brinley.