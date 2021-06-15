School Way Cafe, a department of Volusia County Schools, will provide meals to children during the 2021 summer at no charge through the USDA Summer Food Service Program and the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.
The food service is operating June 14-July 29. Students attending VCS summer academic programs in person will receive their breakfast and lunch meals at no charge at the school they are attending.
For children age 18 and under who are not on campus during the summer, families may register weekly for curbside meal service, which is provided at no charge. Families will pick up those meals 6:30-7 a.m. each Tuesday. These meals that are provided through the weekly curbside service are free and are bundled with five breakfasts and five lunches.
Registration is required every week and must be completed between Tuesday morning and Thursday night for the following Tuesday pickup. The registration form is available at https://forms.gle/yyoP5ijgCgsf17D8.
Parents can register to pick up meals at any participating curbside school, regardless of which school their children attend. Parents must show their ID when picking up meals, as well as a form of ID for each student requesting meals. Current student ID cards or birth certificates are accepted.
The summer pickup sites for the weekly curbside meal service are: Discovery Elementary School in Deltona, George Marks Elementary in DeLand, Orange City Elementary, Osteen Elementary, Taylor Middle-High in Pierson, Timbercrest Elementary in Deltona, Volusia Pines Elementary in Lake Helen, Chisholm Elementary in New Smyrna Beach, Edgewater Public School, Spruce Creek Elementary in Port Orange, Tomoka Elementary in Ormond Beach, and Turie T. Small Elementary in Daytona Beach.
The 2020-21 school year has been completed, with students looking forward to summer vacation or summer school.
Graduation has also been completed for all the Volusia County high schools. Seniors are reminded that they must go to their individual high school to pick up their diploma. Please check on the days your school is doing this activity.
Volusia County Schools and the Daytona Tortugas Baseball Program are teaming up for the Summer Home Run Reading Challenge in which VCS students can win awesome prizes for reading this summer. Shelldon, the Tortugas’ mascot, and VCS Superintendent Dr. Scott Fritz set a goal for VCS students to read 1 million minutes, collectively. The challenge is open now through Aug. 15 for students in kindergarten through eighth grade (grade just completed).
It’s easy to participate, and the more the students read, the more prizes they’ll earn. There are two ways for students to log their reading minutes: 1. Download the ClassLink app, search “Volusia County Schools,” and log in with student email address and password: or 2. Locate the Beanstack app on the student dashboard.
These are the challenge levels and prizes. Each level adds onto the number of minutes read the level before: Batter Up: 30 minutes of reading for a Shelldon Baseball Card; 1st Base: +90 more minutes of reading for a Wendy’s prize; 2nd Base: +90 more minutes of reading for a Marco’s Pizza prize; 3rd Base: +90 more minutes of reading for a Dave & Buster’s prize; Home Run: +90 more minutes of reading (total of 390 minutes) for a ticket to the Saturday, Aug. 21, game of the Daytona Tortugas at Jackie Robinson Ballpark. More information is available at www.vcsedu.org/summer-reading.
It’s time to register for the Step Up 2 STEM Summer Program for current sixth-, seventh- and eighth-grade students at all Title I schools in Volusia County. VCS is offering this STEM (science, technology, engineering, math) camp, and there is no cost for students to attend.
Camp will be 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday, July 6-29 at local schools. Those in West Volusia are Taylor Middle-High in Pierson, Southwestern Middle in DeLand, Heritage Middle in Deltona and Deltona Middle.
The first week of camp will be Tuesday-Friday due to the Independence Day holiday. Transportation, breakfast and lunch are included for free.
Students will participate in coding, robotics, STEM builds, and other hands-on STEM activities. The program is designed to prepare students for success in college and careers.
Complete the Student Interest Form at https://forms.office.com/r/sEnvpXRVmt for additional information, or contact Amy Monahan, VCS STEM specialist, at ammonaha@volusia.k12.fl.us, with any questions.
VCS has a new district theme: “Learners Today, Leaders Tomorrow,” which complements the VCS 2020-23 Strategic Plan, with the vision to “Create lifelong learners prepared for an ever-changing global society.”
The new logo was designed by DeLand High School student Sydney L., whose digital media teacher is Vickie Perri, co-director of the Communications Academy.
The Kiwanis Club of DeLand has granted nine $2,000 scholarships to graduating seniors: Sophia Abolfathi, Gregorio Sanchez-Casella, Brendan Colangelo, Danielle Dichoso, Avianah Laureano, Georgia Lee, Joshua Whitaker and Bailey Wolcott, DeLand High; and Sarah Darby, University High in Orange City.
McInnis Elementary School
The DeLeon Springs Community Association Inc. awarded two new bicycles and helmets to the “Ride Into Reading Third Grade Challenge” winners at McInnis Elementary School in DeLeon Springs: Rachel Richmond and Daniel Dover.
Heritage Middle School
Heritage Middle School in Deltona has had several administrative changes. Nick Fidance has been appointed principal; previously, he was the principal intern at the school.
Denielle Dutil has been appointed assistant principal, after previously serving as a teacher on assignment and dean of students. Former Principal Thomas Vaughan is leaving to become the director of student services for Volusia County Schools.
DeLand High School
At the Take Stock in Children celebration listed above, mentor Mike Barrett was recognized as the TSIC 2021 Mentor of the Year. He mentors two students at DeLand High School.
DeLand High senior Joseph Troche was awarded a $1,000 Arlan James Clayton Scholarship, while Eduardo Caro-Rivera of DeLand High was recognized as the TSIC Outstanding Senior for his dedication to both academic success and community service.
Taylor Middle-High School
Those who graduated from Taylor Middle-High School in Pierson earlier this month can pick up their diplomas 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday. See registrar Aleyda Perez Osorio.
Stetson University
Stetson University is taking steps to ensure a healthy and safe campus environment for the fall semester by encouraging COVID-19 vaccination. A key incentive now being offered to students is the chance to win free tuition for a year. To be entered for a chance to win free tuition, new and returning students can voluntarily submit an internal form along with proof of their vaccination status, such as a vaccine card, by July 25. Once they have submitted the form, they are entered in all drawings for which they qualify.
Additional incentives include weekly drawings for a $1,000 award to be applied to a student’s tuition bill, and free campus parking. A drawing for free tickets to local world-renowned theme parks will happen July 30.
Two full-tuition awards will be announced July 30, but weekly drawings will take place between June 11 and July 30.
For more information, go to the Safer Stetson website at https://www.stetson.edu/other/safer-stetson.
Lynn Schoenberg, dean of students and co-chair of Stetson’s Safer Campus Task Force, and Theresa J. Pulley Radwan, professor of law at Stetson’s College of Law, have received the “She Stepped Up Award: Recognizing Extraordinary Leadership During COVID-19,” from the American Council on Education Women’s Network of Florida. The two women have overseen Stetson’s health and safety procedures during the pandemic, leading a task force of staff, faculty and students from the DeLand campus and the College of Law.
College honors
Erin Smith, of DeBary, has earned a Bachelor of Science in industrial engineering with high honors from Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta.
Kylianne Philip, of DeLand, has been named to the President’s List for the spring 2021 semester at Davis & Elkins College in Elkins, West Virginia.
Jacob Ball, of DeLand, has been named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Valdosta State University in Valdosta, Georgia.
Emily White, of DeLand, has been named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Ohio University in Athens, Ohio.
— Send school news to Tony Tussing via email at flacoach43@hotmail.com.