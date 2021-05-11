Volusia County Schools has named its Business Partners of the Year. For major partnership, AdventHealth has been selected, while Lighthouse Christ Presbyterian Church has been named the school district’s school-based Business Partner of the Year.
The Volusia County School Board has honored business leader Craig Conway for his support of the annual Teacher of the Year Program, FUTURES Foundation for Volusia County Schools, and public education. Conway, owner of Daytona Kia, Daytona Mitsubishi and Diamond Motors & Marine in New Smyrna Beach, received the district’s Generous Support Award.