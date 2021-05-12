Tomorrow’s Leaders program
FUTURES Foundation for Volusia County Schools graduated 41 high-school juniors from its 32nd annual Tomorrow’s Leaders program, which develops young leaders for our community.
Students participate in five half-day virtual seminars conducted by community leaders. Each seminar is designed to familiarize students with key businesses and agencies in Volusia County, and to develop leadership skills.
Those West Volusia juniors graduating from the program are as follows: DeLand High School - DeLaney Brosen, Cole Caven, Itzia Cortes, John Green, Jade Hernandez and Ian Moore; Deltona High - Michael Boodram, Victoria Catalano, Hayley Garrison and Anthony Romero; Pine Ridge High in Deltona - Max Dean and Kyla Zozaya; Taylor Middle-High in Pierson - Yamileth Fuentes, Jaylin Gonzales, Sarah Hagstrom and Yaretzy Mancilla; and University High in Orange City - Molly Asmussen and Kayla Torres.
The Before the Bell (BTB) and Extended Day Enrichment Program (EDEP) have open enrollment through May 21 for fall registration of the 2021-22 school year for Volusia County Schools families. Packets are available for pickup for registration through May 14. Please see the on-site facilitator for registration information, or visit the VCS website.
Registration fees, which are not refundable, will be accepted with completed registration paperwork while spots are available. If you have any questions, reach out to the BTB/EDEP office at EDEPDistrict@groups.volusia.k12.fl.us.
All registration paperwork and registration fees must be completed and paid by May 21 to secure placement. This must be turned in to the site facilitator at your child’s school during BTB/EDEP hours.
FUTURES Foundation for Volusia County Schools has elected area business leaders Valencia Gallon-Stubbs, Esq., Matt Gillikin and Josh McCann to its board of directors.
Gallon-Stubbs, of Daytona Beach, serves as general counsel for Bethune-Cookman University, while Gillikin, of Port Orange, is a senior financial adviser/first vice president with Merrill Lynch Wealth Management in Daytona Beach. McCann, of Daytona Beach, serves as the community-relations and outside-events manager for the Daytona Tortugas.
The only early-release day during the month of May is Wednesday, May 19. Students are dismissed one hour early.
The Volusia County Schools calendar shows that the next day off from school is Monday, May 31, so all can observe Memorial Day.
The last day of school for students is Friday, June 4, while the last day for teachers is Tuesday, June 8.
Volusia County Select
Volusia County Select is an exhibit of artwork by Volusia County students. Atlantic Center for the Arts Downtown presented the awards earned at this exhibit.
Best of Show was presented to DeLand High junior Leilany Munoz, while Awards of Excellence were presented to Aaliyah Haines of DeLand High, and Zane McGill and Jenny Liu of Spruce Creek High in Port Orange.
Awards of Merit went to Kailah LaLanne of Pine Ridge High in Deltona; Eros Zhao of University High in Orange City; Will Foerster of DeLand High; Jada Roberts and Olivia Raymond of Spruce Creek High; Anna Ackerman of Seabreeze High in Daytona Beach; and Annabelle Spicer, Paige Dolilin, Madilynn Dees and Nadezhda Olkhova of New Smyrna Beach High.
Deltona High School
At Deltona High School, the end-of-course exam in algebra is Tuesday, May 18, for Day 1, and Wednesday, May 19, for Day 2, while geometry is Thursday, May 20, and Friday, May 21.
Students in Deltona High’s Health Services Academy placed in several categories at state competition, advancing them to the internationals. Abraham Garin took third in sports medicine, Morgan Crumpton took third and Lindsey Boger took fifth in clinical nursing, and Olivia Rodriguez took third in the Healthcare Issues Exam.
The Senior Farewell will be Friday, May 21. Graduation tickets for seniors will be for sale through May 31 during lunch at the Conduct Office window.
The Senior Awards Ceremony is at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 26, on the Deltona High football field. Seniors are reminded to wear their cap and gown and to be there by 5 p.m.
University High School
The athletic department at University High School in Orange City will make a presentation at 6 p.m. Monday, May 17, for all those wishing to participate in sports at University High for the first time. The meeting will be in the lecture hall located across from the main office.
Sophomore Orange City University student, Andreas Schulz, won the 200 meter para-athlete ambulatory race at the FHSAA State Track and Field Championships. He ran the 200 meters in 24.05 seconds. This is the state record as it is the first time the event has been contested in the state series. Schulz lost the use of his left arm several years ago in an accident.
Stetson University athletics
The Stetson University baseball team will be playing its last regular-season games in the next few days. The Hatters play Liberty at Kennesaw State on Friday, May 14, then Kennesaw State on Saturday, May 15, and again facing Liberty at Kennesaw on Sunday, May 16, with game times yet to be determined.
After these games, the play-in series for the ASUN Conference will take place May 21-23, with location and game times to be determined. The ASUN Tournament takes place in Jacksonville May 27-29.
College honors
Dana-Marie Thomas, of Deltona, and Codi Carter, of DeLand, have been initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi through the University of Maryland Global Campus.
