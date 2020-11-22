FUTURES Foundation for Volusia County Schools has announced the 40 high-school seniors who graduated from the Class of 2020 Tomorrow’s Leaders Program and, at the same time, named the 41 juniors who will participate in the Class of 2021 Tomorrow’s Leaders Program. This will be the 33rd session of Tomorrow’s Leaders, which develops young leaders for our community.
Those seniors who graduated from the program participated in five daylong seminars coordinated by community leaders. Of the 40 who graduated, 16 were from West Volusia high schools:
DeLand High — Dylan Addonizio, Lorien Collins, Danielle Dichoso and Lillian Gunby;
Deltona High — Jullian Acosta, Layla Connor, Julie Kinner, Omayra Sanchez and Mariana Suarez;
Pine Ridge High in Deltona — Julia Blanco, Adrian Cosentino and Tanner D’Errico;
Taylor Middle-High in Pierson — Jaime Delasancha and Cristina Jaimes;
University High in Orange City — Breana Boies and Kori Kestory.
The new members of the program will be challenged to expand their awareness of the interrelations and complexities of our community over the next five months. Seminar subjects will include the arts; criminal justice and the court system; economic development and manufacturing; education and governmental systems; leadership, diversity and ethics; sports marketing; health care; and social services.
These are the new group members from West Volusia:
DeLand High — DeLaney Brosen, Cole Caven, Itzia Cortes, John Green, Jade Hernandez and Ian Moore;
Deltona High — Michael Boodram, Victoria Catalano, Hayley Garrison and Anthony Romero;
Pine Ridge High in Deltona — Max Dean and Kyla Zozaya;
Taylor Middle-High in Pierson — Yamileth Fuentes, Jaylin Gonzales, Sarah Hagstrom and Yaretzy Mancilla;
University High in Orange City — Ally Asmussen and Kayla Torres.
Newly elected Volusia County School Board Member Anita Burnette and School Board Member Carl Persis, who was re-elected without opposition, took their oath of office Nov. 17 to begin their four-year terms.
At the same meeting, School Board District 3 Member Linda Cuthbert was elected chair of the board, and School Board District 1 Member Jamie Haynes was elected vice chair. Each of these two will serve one year in those leadership positions.
Southwestern Middle School
Southwestern Middle School in DeLand has announced that students can order yearbooks through Nov. 30 for $30. Go to commpe.pictavo.com to order your 2020-21 yearbook. After Nov. 30, the price will go up.
Deltona High School
Not only did the Deltona High School Wolves football team host its first playoff football game Nov. 13, but they also won the game. The taste of victory, however, did not last long, for the team had to forfeit its next-round game with Largo because Tampa Freedom, the team the Wolves defeated to advance in the playoffs, reported that it had a player who tested positive for COVID-19.
Therefore, the Deltona squad and coaches had to quarantine for 14 days ending Nov. 30, which eliminated their next playoff game.
DeLand High School athletics schedule
Friday-Saturday, Nov. 27-28 — The DeLand Bulldogs boys’ basketball team participates in a basketball tournament at DME Sports in Daytona Beach. Check for game times and opponents before going.
Monday, Nov. 30 — The DeLand Bulldogs boys’ basketball teams play at Lake Brantley High School, with the junior varsity playing at 6 p.m. and the varsity at 7:30 p.m.
The Lady Bulldogs soccer team plays host to Oviedo at the Sperling Sports Complex at 5:30 p.m. for the junior varsity and at 7 p.m. for the varsity.
Tuesday, Dec. 1 — The Lady Bulldogs girls’ basketball team plays host to Spruce Creek in the Bulldog gym at 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m., while the Bulldog soccer team is at Atlantic at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 2 — The boys’ basketball team plays host to Lyman at 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m., with the Bulldog soccer team hosting Flagler Palm Coast at 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. on the Sperling Sports Complex field.
The Lady Bulldog weightlifters play host to Spruce Creek at 4:30 p.m. in the Bulldog gym.
Thursday, Dec. 3 — The girls’ basketball team plays host to Lake Brantley at 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., with the Lady Bulldog soccer team traveling to Pine Ridge High at 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 4 — The boys’ soccer team goes to Eustis for matches at 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m., while the girls’ soccer team travels to St. Joseph’s Academy at 7 p.m.
The DeLand High wrestling team goes to Orange City University for the Clash, with the junior varsity competing on Friday and the varsity competing Saturday, Dec. 5.
Stetson University
Stetson University is helping to ensure that students feel safe on campus through a $296,000 three-year grant from the U.S. Justice Department targeting violence against women. Stetson’s Wellness and Recreation Department is managing the grant and will be teaming up with the DeLand Police Department and Volusia Rape Crisis Center to create a community collaborative response to enhance victim services, implement education and prevention programs, and strengthen campus security and investigation strategies.
Two Stetson students have received the Jack Kent Cooke Foundation Undergraduate Transfer Scholarship. This is a highly competitive national scholarship that provides selected students with up to $40,000 a year to complete a bachelor’s degree program at a four-year college or university. Nearly 1,500 students from 311 community colleges applied for the scholarship, with 50 being awarded. The two Stetson students are juniors, Daliany Gerena, coming from Seminole State College of Florida in Sanford, and Alex Moker, coming from Daytona State College.
Stetson University Athletics
The Stetson University Lady Hatters basketball team has signed Alyssa Hargrove of Wayne High School in Huber Heights, Ohio, to a National Letter of Intent to continue her education and basketball career at Stetson starting in 2021. She is a three-time all-conference performer in the Greater Western Ohio Conference.
