Take Stock in Children, a statewide scholarship and mentoring program facilitated locally through FUTURES Foundation for Volusia County Schools, hosted its annual New Student Induction and Senior Recognition Ceremony at the Brannon Center in New Smyrna Beach. Twenty-six new students were welcomed into the program, and 16 members of the Volusia TSIC’s Class of 2021 were recognized.
The ceremonies were conducted by TSIC Leadership Council Chairman Christopher Cloudman and TSIC Student Services and Mentor Coordinator Shimene Shepard. Volusia County School Board Chairwoman Linda Cuthbert and Superintendent Dr. Scott Fritz provided congratulations and best wishes to each of the groups, while Volusia County Judge and TSIC mentor Bryan Feigenbaum performed the induction as students and parents attested to their commitment to abide by the program’s requirements.